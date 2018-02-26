Why more anti-gun laws will never end school shootings

The horror of the killing rampage at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida has taken a sickening political turn.

The blame isn’t being put where it clearly lies – in the mind and hands of Nikolas Cruz and the failures of local police and the FBI to follow up on the tips they got, which might have prevented the killing in the first place.

But blame is easy when the reality of the horrible deaths of 17 students and faculty is still foremost in the minds and hearts of families and friends.

It’s all too soon to throw political darts at those who support our Second Amendment rights.

But that hasn’t stopped the liberal media and politicians with their eyes on upcoming elections from spewing a barrage of accusations. Their foremost target is the National Rifle Association. To hear the hate-filled accusations, you would think the NRA pulled the trigger.

They all seem to forget that murder is already against the law.

It’s gotten to the point where some corporations have jumped self-righteously into the fray to polish their halos. They’re dropping any business associations with the NRA. Symantec, Chubb Limited and Enterprise are the first three to get attention.

My advice: Don’t do business with them. They’re not the only game in town.

What is the point? These companies don’t like guns? Don’t like our right to own them? Don’t like that NRA members know how to shoot and hit the targets?

With that line of thinking, when will they drop support of our military or law-enforcement people? They have guns and know how to shoot. Maybe they learned in NRA-sponsored gun safety classes when they were kids.

But, of course, that won’t happen, because their target is the NRA – period!

There have been and probably will be more organized protests in Florida and Washington.

The protesting students are organized, loud and articulate. They want sales of semi-automatic “assault weapons” stopped.

There already are age requirements for the purchase of “assault” rifles. In Florida, an 18-year-old can buy them, but you have to be 21 for a handgun.

Why is that? Are age requirements the answer?

What about stricter background checks? We’ve had too many examples of individuals slipping through the checks we have.

What about limiting sales? How? By weapon type? By quantity? By age, sex or background?

What about the mentally ill? How do we define that? Who keeps those records? Does that designation ever expire?

What about waiting periods? The rationale is that if an “angry” person has to wait, they’ll get over the anger and not want to kill anymore.

Sure.

Consider Nikolas. He planned the attack for months. A waiting period would be no help there.

California has put into place more restrictive gun laws for 2018 with a real clamp-down on ammunition.

Residents can buy ammo from a catalog or online, but it must be shipped to a licensed dealer who will receive it and pass it on to you for a fee.

It is also now illegal to buy ammo out of state and drive it into California – no word on how they’ll enforce that!

There are no background checks for ammo purchases now, but that starts in mid-2019.

If you have an “assault rifle,” you can keep it, but it must be registered. You can’t buy them anymore.

There are more restrictions on the way. Each carries with it another “processing fee” – in reality, a cheap way of taxing our firearms at every turn!

What are we really facing?

A major attempt to deny citizens their constitutional right to own firearms.

The reality that there are more than 300 million firearms in the country now, with more crossing the border every week.

A battle between liberals and conservatives and their views of personal rights and freedoms as opposed to government force.

The reality of politics – the never-ending battle for governing power and the goal of gaining votes.

The fact that mental illness is rampant among all age groups and, since we don’t have mental hospitals, people are given powerful and highly addictive drugs, often by reckless physicians and with no follow-up.

The media, TV, movies, print, the internet and social media too often are filled with gore and violence.

Any semblance of right and wrong, religion and family values has been removed from the schools.

Families are broken, and now often children are left on their own in life.

An example is from San Jose, California, where there’s been a huge upswing in young children committing crimes. Based on cases filed in Santa Clara County, crimes attributed to underage suspects in the last year rose:

128 percent for home burglaries

21 percent for robberies

250 percent for car-jackings

59 percent for assaults

51 percent for car burglaries

The only juvenile crime rate that decreased in San Jose was larceny – down 21 percent.

So many laws. Will another school shooting happen again?

It was a close call last week (after Florida) in Los Angeles when a security officer overheard a student threaten to shoot up his school.

They investigated and arrested a 17-year-old El Camino High School student and his brother. They had a cache of weapons at their house. The brother faces five weapons charges. He’s a veteran. The younger brother, a student, also faces charges and has an extensive record of disciplinary problems at school.

Sound familiar?

More laws didn’t stop them and their plan to attack their school.

And what about the safety at the school? All schools? They are totally unprotected, and our children are sitting ducks.

That must change. Why do we allow it, and when will that change? Our children are worth it.

