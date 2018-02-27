Witness against pro-lifers part of Revolutionary Communist Party

New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman boasts on his state website that he’s long advocated for abortion businesses and lately has opposed President Trump’s plan to ban visitors from certain terror-supporting nations.

He cites the many targets of his campaigns: corrupt politicians, companies that rip off New Yorkers, big banks, consumer fraud, lying, illegal tracking technology, drug trafficking rings, discrimination, hatred, and opponents of carbon credits and sanctuary cities.

But two legal teams point out that he doesn’t have the same concern for the law when the subjects are people who work for him.

Two teams defending individuals in a case Schneiderman is pursing against pro-life activists say the AG is going easy on people who take his side in the abortion debate.

For example, there’s Mary Lou Greenberg, which Liberty Counsel describes as a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party, which “openly admits” to be “organizing to overthrow this system at the soonest possible time.”

The group is “preparing to lead an actual revolution to bring about a radically new and better society: the New Socialist Republic in North America.”

“They don’t seek to win at the ballot box or to persuade Americans through peaceful speech on public sidewalks,” the report said. “Instead, Greenberg and her party have developed a specific, seven-point strategy for ‘How We Could Defeat them,’ which includes training a ‘revolutionary fighting force to start the all-out fight.'”

The party has prepared a “Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America” to replace the existing Constitution “after their bloody revolution has succeeded.”

“The 104-page manifesto purports to suspend due process until those who opposed the revolution are duly punished,” Liberty Counsel said.

What do YOU think? Is America still a nation under the rule of law? Sound off in today’s WND poll

Under existing federal law, a prison sentence of up to 20 years is issued to anyone who “knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States.”

However, and apparently most importantly, Greenberg runs an “escort program” at the Choices Women’s Medical Center abortion business in Queens.

Schneiderman called her to testify regarding the behavior of the pro-life activists.

“On the witness stand, Greenberg demonstrated that someone who is willing to overthrow the government by force is not much restrained by an oath administered by its courts,” Liberty Counsel commented.

“Greenberg testified emphatically that she saw Scott Fitchett, Jr., step in front of a patient approaching Choices, so as to impede her access to the abortion facility. However, Horatio Mihet, Liberty Counsel’s chief litigation counsel, showed her the video of this supposed incident which showed Fitchett doing nothing more than peacefully preaching the gospel. Greenberg sheepishly retreated and said, ‘I might have been mistaken.'”

Mihet, who questioned Greenberg for several hours, grew up in communist Romania as the son of a dissident Christian pastor. At the age of 12, Mihet participated in the Christmas Revolution of 1989, which brought to an end the brutal 45-year reign of Nicolae Ceausescu and his communist predecessors.

“I have now seen it all,” said Mihet. “The top law enforcement officer of the state of New York not only overlooks a seditious communist’s incitement of violence but actually partners with her to silence pro-life citizens who have never advocated any violence of any kind.”

Mihet said Schneiderman’s tactics “would have made the communists who oppressed my people for decades quite proud.”

‘For the sake of my beloved adopted nation, I earnestly pray that Greenberg’s sinister plan never succeeds, and we will not rest until Schneiderman’s attempt to subvert the First Amendment is defeated,” he said.

The Thomas More Law Center, which is defending other pro-lifers in the same case, noted that one witness for the prosecution, Tyler Brooks, admitted “she created a fake Facebook page pretending she was a pro-life Christian to develop dossiers and entrap pro-life sidewalk counselors.”

Thomas More explained Brooks also shared the information with Schneiderman, and his office “never told her to stop or to delete the information based on her fraudulent Facebook postings.”

“In fact, the office outfitted her with a concealed video camera to record pro-life counselors in front of Choices.”

That’s even though Schneiderman recently told NPR “he’s going after fake social media accounts.”

NPR reported he’s “brought a number of cases in recent years involving online fraud and fake accounts and impersonation.”

He explained: “We’ve been looking into issues related to fake identities. And impersonation is a crime in New York.”

Schneiderman said there’s “a whole business in fake accounts.”

Richard Thompson, Thomas More’s president, said, “I’m appalled at the attorney general’s lack of respect for the First Amendment and his offices’ encouragement and use of fraudulent means to obtain information so that he can persecute peaceful pro-life citizens who have become the voice of the voiceless.

“He has forsaken his responsibilities as an independent law enforcement officer and is now acting as an agent of the abortion industry,” Thompson said of the attorney general.

Schneiderman’s office declined to respond to a WND request for comment on the allegations.

The case against the pro-lifers is before Judge Carol Bagley Amon, who must decide whether or not to grant Schneiderman a preliminary order to restrict the pro-lifers’ speech.

The law center noted that during a news conference promoting the pro-abortion agenda of his office, Schneiderman warned people with differing perspectives on abortion: “We are not a nation where you can choose your point of view.”