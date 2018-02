(WLS-TV) A Crestline, Calif. woman said she spotted a sasquatch in the San Bernardino mountains and filed a lawsuit to prove it.

“If they wanted to hurt us that day they could have,” Claudia Ackley said. “We were right there.”

Ackley was hiking a trail in Blue Jay with her two daughters on March 17, 2017, between 6:30 and 7 p.m. She said her daughters noticed it first.

“They’re standing right there frozen looking at something,” Ackley said. She believes they were looking at Bigfoot.