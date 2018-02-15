Wondering which states Americans hate to live in? Ask U-Haul

(American Thinker) Americans are dynamic people. World statistics on the number of cars per capita show that America is in first place among the “big” countries and in third place among all countries, behind the dwarfs of San Marino and Monaco.

Where do Americans drive other than to work, shopping, and perhaps to school? Americans move, and move quite often. They relocate to neighboring cities and distant states. By and large, the U.S. looks like a big monolithic country. In fact, the U.S. is a federal republic of independent states, each with many laws, many customs, and a unique political climate.

Does the changing political climate affect population migration between states? Of course, it does, but how? What if we were to express the movement of intra-American migration, not in words, but in the language of numbers? A convenient measure of internal migration could be the U-Haul Index.