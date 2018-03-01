1 state and 1 school bucking gun-control mania

Despite what they say, it’s understood what the left really desires. They do in fact want to confiscate our guns.

David Hogg, the new fresh face of fascism, even said so. “Yeah, exactly. It’s one of the loopholes, and we have to address those – a ban on high-capacity magazines and an assault weapons ban,” Hogg declared. So he doesn’t want to ban them all – just the scary ones – to start.

Oh, but it just got a lot worse. This past Tuesday, progressive leftist former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens let the cat out of the bag by proclaiming that he wishes to repeal the Second Amendment.

Watching the mainstream media, you would think everyone is on board with this lunacy. But not so. At least one state is fighting back the right way, and at least one university has done the unthinkable.

The same day former Justice Stevens was declaring his wish for the demise of the Second Amendment, the state of Kansas was considering legislation (House Bill 2789, or the SAFER Act) that may actually protect school children, by arming teachers and staff. Ironic, isn’t it.

“I’ve talked to several parents here. Some people feel like we should allow guns in school to protect, others feel we shouldn’t – so it’s kind of a 50-50 as far as that goes,” says Conway Springs, Kansas, Superintendent Clay Murphy.

Naturally, staff would not simply be issued a weapon and shuffle off to class.

Rep. Blake Carpenter, Republican from Wichita, who is a co-sponsor of the bill, says, “Teachers wishing to conceal carry would have to have an extra layer of proficiency, able to pass a firearm test taken by police officers. Basically they’re gonna be trained – and they’ll have the firearms skills/abilities as far as shooting-wise of that of a police officer. So that’s why we’re thinking, OK, this is going to cost them less as far as insurance goes because they’re better trained.”

The bill would also allow some school staff to train to become emergency first responders. Needless to say, the “Safer Act” has garnered mixed reviews.

Yet, as I have stated on numerous occasions, this idea of arming teachers is neither new nor untested. To date, “eight states, including Texas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming, already have laws on the books that allow K-12 teachers to carry concealed weapons at school for protection.”

Meanwhile, as the handwringing continues over whether to allow weapons on campus, one conservative university is being a bit more proactive.

Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, “has opened a new gun range for students to brush up on their shooting skills.”

The over 490-acre shooting facility opened just this past Monday, March 26, and is the first like it constructed on a college campus. The state-of-the-art facility cost $3.2 million to construct. Imagine how many social justice protests could have been financed with that money. What a shame – NOT.

It has five different venues including a pistol range, a rifle range, an instructional area and a three-gun competition range, with future plans for an indoor firing range. Also, the facility can accommodate all Olympic shooting sports. And did I mention that it is housed on the college campus? Oh yeah – I did. And the worst part: It is sanctioned by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

This, I’m sure, only adds to the pariah status of Liberty, as it was announced in August of 2016 that students would be able to keep guns in their dorm rooms. Oh the horror!

Funny thing, though. There isn’t any gun violence happening on the campus of Liberty University. Huh.