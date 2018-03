(Fox) A gunman who reportedly swore allegiance to ISIS and barricaded himself inside a supermarket in southern France, killing at least two people, reportedly demanded the release of Salah Abdeslam, one of the men behind the deadly 2015 Paris terror attacks.

Local media reports at least 12 others are injured in the incident that French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said “seems to be a terrorist act.”

“This is a serious situation,” he said.