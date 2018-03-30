30% off prepper food variety packs this month!

WASHINGTON — The world is growing more dangerous by the day.

There’s the North Korea nuclear threat, talk of a new war in the Middle East, terrorist threats against the U.S.

We’ve all seen the devastating effects of hurricanes. The earth is rumbling from earthquakes and tornadoes.

And, of course, there’s the ever-looming threat of a catastrophic EMP attack that fries the grid – resulting in massive starvation in the United States.

The truth is, you never know when disaster will strike. And when it does, you need to be prepared to go it alone: First responders may be overwhelmed, and it could be days, weeks or even months before help arrives. In a situation like that, you can’t count on your local grocery store to be open or to have anything on the shelves – if you can even make it to your grocery store, that is.

So, the big question is this: Do you have enough food to make it through a major emergency or natural disaster?

Thankfully, there are steps you can take now to ensure you don’t go hungry. The WND Superstore is proud to offer a complete line of emergency food vaults from Live Prepared. These complete, long-term meal solutions will ensure you and your family have enough healthy, tasty food to survive a long-term disaster.

Live Prepared is a Christian company that believes in helping Christians prepare for any type of emergency, from a North Korean EMP attack to a Category 5 hurricane that knocks out power for weeks or months.

The folks at Live Prepared have spent more than 40 years perfecting their recipes and sourcing the finest ingredients to create the highest quality long-term, freeze-dried meals on the market. Unlike most emergency food storage companies, which contract their production to outside manufacturers, Live Prepared produces and packages its food from beginning to end, guaranteeing the best quality and best value on the market.

Each Live Prepared emergency food vault comes with a 25-year shelf life, meaning you can buy now and store it away for whenever an unexpected disaster hits. And the food vaults come in lightweight plastic totes that are easy to store in a closet, under the bed or in the back of a car. They can be easily stacked, unlike most of the emergency food buckets and cans on the market. And unlike traditional cardboard boxes, these plastic totes will never rot away.

All food comes in easy-to-open pouches, and meals are simple to prepare – just add hot water, simmer and you’re ready to eat in minutes! And prepared food always makes for great gifts for young families.



With Live Prepared, you’re getting complete meals, not ingredients. And while other emergency food companies promise you lots of calories in their buckets, take a closer look – many of those calories come from sugary drinks. Live Prepared food vaults, on the other hand, are packed with calories from all the delicious and nutritious entrees you love.

Each Live Prepared emergency food vault contains 10 scrumptious food varieties: maple brown sugar oatmeal, buttermilk pancakes, Spanish rice, creamy chicken flavored rice, hearty vegetable chicken flavored soup, creamy potato soup, creamy stroganoff, fettucine alfredo, cheesy broccoli rice and banana chips, the latter of which are ready to eat with no preparation at all.

No matter what your situation, the WND Superstore has an emergency food vault to fit your needs. Are you an individual who needs enough food to make it through one month? The 120-serving emergency food vault is for you. This vault can also serve four people for one week, or two adults and four children for one week. There are lots of choices to meet your needs.

And, best of all, for the entire month of March, we’ve offering 30 percent off on seven different variety packs.