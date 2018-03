(The Local) A third woman has accused prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan of rape, a month after he was indicted over similar charges and remanded into custody, judicial sources told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

The French Muslim woman, who wants to remain anonymous and uses the pseudonym “Marie”, says she was raped on multiple occasions in France, Brussels and London between 2013 and 2014.

She has accused Ramadan, 55, of subjecting her to violent and sexually degrading acts during a dozen meetings, often in hotels at the sidelines of conferences.