4 reasons liberals can't and won't solve problems

1. Heckling and micro-rage hide their atrocities

Jerry Seinfeld said he likes to engage hecklers, get them talking. Why? Because he knows that they are not funny or prepared. After their initial outburst, they are quickly exposed as fools and attention grabbers. Micro-rage is a form of political heckling that diverts attention from the left’s catastrophic policy failures and moral culpability.

Let’s play the micro-rage game. See if you can match these real quotes and people with the actual events that inspired them:

A or B? “Tears of rage”

A – woman who rescued a live newborn girl from a dumpster

B – reaction of pro-abortion-on-demand Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J., to abusive and corrupt Third World nations allegedly referred to as “s—thole countries” by our president

C or D? “Armageddon”

C – Nancy Pelosi about highly popular middle-class and corporate tax cuts and jobs bill

D – Emperor Marcus Aurelius referring to the plague and flood that decimated populations of Rome during his reign

E or F? “Medieval solution to a modern problem”

E – pro-life activist referring to pro-choice politicians voting against H.R.36, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

F – Chuck Schumer about protecting our southern border by building a wall

The answers are B, C and F.

Do you see a pattern? Ignoring solutions to major problems by contemning those trying to solve them. Shouting out hostile nonsense like a heckler, and shutting down the adult discussion about ending catastrophes.

2. They lie about why their ideas fail

According to research, Liars struggle to answer “why” questions. It is far more difficult to justify a lie by fabricating reasons or intentions than just offering self-serving “basic facts.” This why CNN would rather have a town hall on “Gun Control” than on “No Restrictions” to abortions, including late-term, race and gender-select dismemberment of unborn children without anesthesia. It’s difficult to answer why this barbaric practice is humane, pious and still part of the Democratic Party platform. So liberal media ignore pro-life news, apologetics and even scientific in-depth discussions. Censorship is the journalistic equivalent to a lie of omission. Hecklers normally don’t need follow-up material, so condemnation of pro-lifers will suffice.

Imagine a bevy of scientists and theologians in a televised roundtable discussion, all confirming that human life and DNA begins at conception, how and why DNA and RNA not only map out our physical attributes but intellectual and intuitive proclivities. This is a liberal nightmare, to publicly condemn provable scientific facts. It’s one thing to heckle a political opponent. The optics are not good when they use emotional tirades to refute basic scientific truths. Does human life begin at birth, does identifying as a transgender physically alter your DNA concerning gender, does allowing unvetted immigrants from terroristic countries decrease crime? These topics and a thousand other obvious liberal lies won’t be debated; it’s the same reason a heckler dreads having to explain himself after the initial disruption. The interruption was his intent not elucidation of the audience. The great essayist Samuel Johnson observed:

“[The heckler] finds his knowledge narrow, and his arguments weak … in hope of gaining that attention by his clamors which he cannot otherwise obtain … that he had the power to interrupt those whom he could not confute, and suspend the decision which he could not guide.”

3. Solving problems puts them out of business

If no one died, funeral homes would go out of business. If no one got sick, doctors would be bankrupt. Politicians require strife, government hegemony and injustice to retain their relevance. Socialism keeps all three balls bouncing.

Remember the story of two women who brought a baby to King Solomon? Both claimed to be its mother. Solomon said he would cut the baby in half and settle the matter. When one woman in distress yelled, “Give her the living child, and by no means kill him,” Solomon knew the real mother. Conservatives are the real mother who cares about justice and liberty. Only constitutionalists can be trusted with power. Even at the cost of losing control and authority, conservatives seek to reduce poverty, external threats and injustice. In this way, they differ from progressives. Socialists will retain power even if the baby (society) needs to suffer and be divided – even if individual liberty is lost, property and guns confiscated, unborn children slaughtered, the Fourth Amendment and free speech abrogated. Socialism requires two things: power over another’s capital and the pretense of being charitable.

4. They don’t care about Western civilization

Christianity and Judaism are at the heart of Western civilization. Carl Jung pointed out that Jesus on the cross was the greatest symbol of an individual’s worth. The sanctity of life refers even to the unborn. The dignity of faith includes a prostitute. The beauty of grace envelops the prodigal son. Salvation entails an individual decision. This is the meaning of Western civilization: The individual is endowed by God with inalienable rights to his or her life, property, privacy, conscience and pursuit of happiness. Centralized government has a different paradigm.

When North Korea and Iran seek nuclear-weapon capability, liberals heckle Israel’s unease. When parents are concerned about transgenders, relating to the sexual privacy of their children in public showers and bathrooms, liberals libel them as homophobic. When unvetted illegal immigrants from terroristic nations threaten the security and livelihoods of legal immigrants and citizens, liberals reproach boarder security hawks. When Little Sisters of the Poor sincerely grieve over paying for abortion coverage mandates in Obamacare for employees, liberals upbraid them. When a law-abiding gun owner and rape victim speaks out at a CNN town hall about the dangers of gun control, liberals mock her.

This can be our comfort: In the long run, the state is not in control of our destiny. The state can pluck a blossom of wealth, but not plant the garden. Providence is the free-will of God.