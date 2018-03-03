President's big list of things done gets bigger

[Editor’s note: The following comprehensive list of Trump accomplishments has been compiled for WND’s Thank Trump Campaign, which provides a free way to send personalized messages of thanks directly to the White House at ThankTrump.us]

With mainstream media and establishment politicians stacked against him from the moment he announced his run for the presidency, Donald J. Trump has been in an ongoing pitched battle to communicate his plans – and his eventual successes – to Americans. Through public rallies and social media, he has managed to bypass the traditional information gatekeepers and has spoken directly to the people.

Yet, Americans are subjected to a relentless drumbeat from the Democratic Party, amplified by virtually the entire establishment press, that Trump is not only undisciplined, unfit for office and possibly racist, but that embarrassingly little has been accomplished by the Trump administration.

And while he has befuddled and disappointed some – with major promises such as Obamacare repeal and a border wall unfulfilled or put on the backburner – the stunning reality is this: Donald Trump has amassed a long and remarkable list of actions and accomplishments that will surprise average Americans, even those who support the president and consider themselves well-informed politically.

Here, then, is an accounting of the truly significant achievements of the first eight months of the Trump presidency, compiled in conjunction with the Thank Trump Card Campaign, which has a dedicated website, ThankTrump.us. The accomplishments are all the more noteworthy as they have been carried out in an environment of unrelenting negativity on the part of not only the Democrats and almost the entire news media, but the Beltway establishment itself, the entire donor class, the “Deep State,” and even many Republicans wedded to the D.C. “swamp.”

FEBRUARY