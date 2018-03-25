'Father Jesus' not allowed to build church

(WLOX) — GULFPORT, MS — Several Gulfport residents were at Thursday’s meeting of the Gulfport Planning Commission, speaking out against a proposal by a man named Father Jesus to build a church in North Gulfport.

Father Jesus Laster, CEO of the Saints of the Most High, proposed that he be allowed to build a church on Monroe Street, just south of Hwy. 49. He said the purpose of his church is to do God’s work.

“We believe that God has caused us to do great things in this city,” Laster said. “To build up the old ways and to, you know, just be good people and to do great things. The things that God has empowered us to do.”