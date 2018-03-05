5th package bomb explodes

AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Reuters) – A homemade bomb blew up at a FedEx Corp distribution center early on Tuesday injuring one person, officials said, the fifth explosion in the state this month. It was bound for Austin, the site of four other bombings.

Officials did not say if they believed the device, which exploded at the FedEx facility near San Antonio, was the work of a “serial bomber” who police feared may be responsible for the four earlier devices, which killed two people and injured six others.

The first three were parcel bombs left on residential doorsteps, while the fourth on Sunday was apparently set off by a trip wire. Police warned that the latest bomb had a more sophisticated design than the others.