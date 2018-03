(INDEPENDENT) — Six in 10 millennials claim to be going through a “quarter-life” crisis, according to a new study.

Many of us are familiar with the trope of a mid-life crisis – a person in middle age who is feeling stuck in a rut, and who reacts by indulging in erratic behaviour like making spontaneous career decisions or buying a motorbike.

But now it seems more and more of us are evaluating our existence far earlier as a new study reveals more than half of millennials are experiencing a “quarter-life crisis”.