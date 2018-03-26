'60 Minutes': Stormy, Stormy porn night

WASHINGTON – The man who is now president had consensual sex 12 years ago with a woman other than his wife, porn star Stormy Daniels alleged Sunday on “60 Minutes.”

That was the big scoop that attracted millions of Americans to watch the famed news show that once attracted viewers with undercover reporting, stakeouts and ambush interviews.

I don’t know about anyone else, but the fact that there was no news broken on “60 Minutes” tonight was affirmed by the fact that the show’s opening was delayed by a college-basketball game between Duke and Kansas.

Even Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, sought to lower expectations hours before the show aired by tweeting: “Note: (a) not all of our evidence will be mentioned/displayed tonight – that would be foolish; (b) we are not sure what CBS will include but we know a lot from the full interview will have to be cut bc of the time allowed; (c) tonight is not the end – it’s the beginning. #basta”

Not the end? Mercy me! Will the Stormy saga continue as long as the Russian collusion scam?

It’s also worth noting that CBS famously passed on interviews in the 1990s and thereafter with Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick – one of whom won a sensational sexual harassment case against former President Clinton and the who accused him of a brutal rape.

But that was then, and this is now. Meet the new “60 Minutes,” which officially joined the salacious “fake news” media March 25, 2018 after a glorious on-air run of 50 years that began September 24, 1968, with a show that, among other things, covered the presidential campaigns of Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey.

Watch Stormy Daniels on “60 Minutes”:

It’s worth noting that the show defined itself that night in a conversation between Mike Wallace and Harry Reasoner as one that sought to “reflect reality.”

Is Stormy a reflection of reality?

The 39-year-old porn star, also known as Stormy Waters and just plain Stormy, was born Stephanie Gregory Clifford and sought stardom as a stripper, porn screenwriter and porn director before her famous run-in with citizen Trump in 2006. Four years later, she challenged Republican Sen. David Vitter of Louisiana for his seat in the upper House of Congress.

She took on the persona of Stormy Daniels because of her love of Mötley Crüe, whose bassist, Nikki Sixx, named his daughter Storm. The Daniels moniker she adopted after seeing a commercial for Jack Daniel’s, which claimed the liquor was “a Southern favorite.”

She has been married to three other fellow porn stars – Pat Myne (2003-2005) and Michael Mosny (screen name Mike Moz, 2007-2009) and Glendon Crain (screen name Brendon Miller) in 2010; their daughter was born January 2011. Crain and Daniels had a daughter together in 2011.

Maybe you’re asking yourself why the media is mad about Stormy?

Because Donald Trump has denied the consensual affair. For her part, she signed a non-disclosure agreement, in exchange for a payment of $130,000, denying any affair with Trump. Now she has changed her tune and filed suit against Trump to dissolve the agreement, which seems moot at this point, since she is doing media wall to wall – “60 Minutes” being only the most recent and most famous.

Maybe you’re asking yourself: So what? In the big scheme of things, why is this important to America? Have not former presidents had affairs – even while in office? Have those affairs been of interest to the media at the time? Was this one of interest at the time it took place – in 2006? Would it have made news then? Have other presidents lied – even under oath – about affairs? Haven’t the media dismissed other affairs by presidents as being merely part of their “private lives”? Worse yet, haven’t the media dismissed credible allegations of sexual harassment and rape by them on the same grounds?

What’s the difference now?

Let me suggest to you that the difference is the media’s hatred of Donald Trump and the fact that he won the 2016 presidential election – ironically defeating a woman who helped cover up serious charges by other women victimized by her husband, some of which took place while he was president.

Forgive me for weighing in here with personal analysis. But, without interjecting facts not in evidence in the “60 Minutes” program, or in Anderson Cooper’s earlier interviews with Stormy Daniels, you might think this “story” has some substance beyond gossip and sexual sensationalism. It does not. You can’t have it both ways. You can’t have it both ways and remain credible as a news organization. You can’t dismiss old rape charges and sexual harassment charges against one president and set a completely different standard for another about a matter where no illegality is even suggested.

As for “60 Minutes,” it’s clear all the questions I raised in this piece were going through their minds as they were meticulously assembling what the nation saw tonight.

Is Stormy Daniels credible?

Three times over a period of months she signed sworn statements denying she ever participated in an affair with Trump. She signed a non-disclosure agreement with Trump attorney Michael Cohen to the same effect and collected $130,000 for it. But now we’re asked to believe she has no reason to lie any more.

That’s indeed what she said to Cooper on “60 Minutes.”

“I have no reason to lie,” she said. “I’m not getting paid.”

Of course, she did admit that the job offers are coming in by the score because of her new-found fame.

There’s one other notable quote from the show that differentiates her from all of the other women mentioned in this article – and even more not mentioned:

“I am not a victim,” she said. “I have never been a victim.”

So tell me why I should care. Tell me why America should care.