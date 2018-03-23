'70 YEARS: Israel's Prophetic Past, Present, Future' – $4.95 today only!

A new documentary film about Israel’s 70th anniversary this spring, produced by an Arab-American Christian and an American messianic Jewish rabbi, makes the case this event is so significant that it touches everything we see, everyone we know, everything we can’t see and everyone we don’t know.

In other words, it impacts EVERYTHING.

Here’s how Joseph Farah, founder of WND.com and the documentary’s Arab-American Christian producer, explains the significance of what is portrayed in “70 YEARS.”

“Israel is not just another nation in the world,” he says. “It’s not just the only Jewish state. It’s not just a unique people group with a long history going back thousands of years of triumph and tragedy, peace and persecution, status and statelessness. This movie makes the point that the history of Israel and its rebirth as a nation 70 years ago is evidence it is part of a mysterious divine script written at the dawn of Creation that affects the destiny of every person who has ever lived on Planet Earth – not to mention the fate of the Earth itself.”

Farah’s film co-producer and presenter is Jonathan Bernis of the television show “Jewish Voice.”

On one hand, says Farah, the documentary tells the miraculous story of Israel’s 70th anniversary, restored back to its original land after a dispersion of nearly two millennia. But it’s more than just the narrative of the Jewish people, he says. “It’s the history of the greatest story ever told – one that actually explains why we’re all here, the fate of the world, even the secret of eternal life,” Farah says.

Directed and edited by George D. Escobar, vice president of WND Films and director of the Academy Award-nominated picture “Alone, Yet Not Alone,” the “70 YEARS” documentary explains why Israel is so often seemingly alone in the world, but yet never alone.

Forty-nine years before Israel was, as prophesied in the Bible, resurrected from the dead, the great American writer Mark Twain explained the paradox of its people in an article in 1899 called “Concerning the Jews.”

“The Jews constitute but one percent of the human race,” he wrote. “Properly the Jew ought hardly to be heard of, but he is heard of, has always been heard of. … The Egyptian, the Babylonian, and the Persian rose, filled the planet with sound and splendor, then faded to dream-stuff and passed away; the Greek and the Roman followed, and made a vast noise, and they are gone; other people have sprung up and held their torch high for a time, but it burned out … The Jew saw them all, beat them all, and is now what he always was, exhibiting no decadence, no infirmities of age, no weakening of his parts, no slowing of his energies … All things are mortal, but the Jew; all other forces pass, but he remains. What is the secret of his immortality?”

Immortality?

Twain, not noted for his faith in God, wasn’t just addressing the amazing survival of the Jewish people half a century before they miraculously re-formed their state in one day, again, as prophesied in the Bible. But even from his secular point of view, Twain observed that the Jewish people, the nation of Israel, were characterized by immortality, transcendence, timelessness, permanence.

And that’s the sweeping panoramic perspective this fast-paced documentary takes from beginning to end.

It presents the case that the secret of the Jew’s immortality is that Almighty God chose, blessed and set him apart for a special purpose – to be a light to the rest of the world, as the Bible says. It was through the Jewish people that the Jewish Messiah came into the world. And it is to Israel that He, Jesus, or Yeshua as He was known to His own people, will return to restore this world to the glory and perfection of the Garden of Eden:

No other nation was conceived like Israel – in a unique covenant between one man and the God of all Creation.

No other nation was born like Israel – in the spiritual labor pains of hundreds of years of captivity and slavery in a foreign land.

No other nation witnessed a miracle-filled 40-year odyssey through the desert, led by God, fed by God, hearing His thunderous voice, getting His instructions and receiving His commandments etched in stone tablets.

No other nation was directed by God to return to its land with borders surveyed and defined by the Creator.

No other nation was judged unworthy and punished with captivity in another foreign land for 70 years before being returned for a second chance.

No other nation received the Redeemer of the world but didn’t recognize Him – only to be scattered throughout the world, yet, at the same time spreading God’s revelations and making His revelation to the four corners of the earth.

And, certainly, no other nation remained scattered for more than 1,800 years, only to return to the land again, as prophesied, and be reborn in a day to await another chance to welcome its Messiah.

Today, just as the prophets wrote, Israel’s deserts are blooming, but few recognize that God’s hand is still at work while the regathered Jewish state remains the world’s center of controversy.

As Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary back in the land, this movie – unique among other films examining the subject – explores the Jewish state’s past, present and what the Bible tells us about its future glory.

“As far as I know, this is the only documentary movie made about this momentous anniversary,” said Farah.

