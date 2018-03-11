'A Wrinkle in Time' ditches book's Christian references

(This Is Insider) Disney’s big-budget adaptation of the best-selling novel “A Wrinkle in Time” falters in many of the same ways the book does— but there was one major change made in the movie from the novel. The film’s version of events strips away explicit mention of God or religion, instead trimming down the central conflict to one between “evil” and “light.”

Though the film adaptation has several critical flaws — namely pacing and an off-kilter wobble between too much exposition and then not enough — the removal of L’Engle’s religious overtones leads to a key issue.

By removing the religious themes, the movie version of “A Wrinkle in Time” loses part of its narrative arc. This leads to a confusing storyline and muddled message when it comes to the antagonist and the purpose of the celestial characters of Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Which.