Abortionist: Babies 'can't scream' because I cut cord

In a Twitter dialogue with pro-lifers, a Planned Parenthood abortionist in Utah caused a social-media uproar when she explained that the unborn babies she kills “can’t scream,” because she cuts “the cord” first.

Dr. Leah Torres, who works at Planned Parenthood’s Metro Health Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for defending her practice on her blog and through media outlets, noted the pro-life group Live Action.

She was exchanging tweets with a pro-lifer regarding whether she is in the abortion business for the money when the pro-lifer asked her: “Do you hear the heartbeats when you lay down at night?”

Torres replied: “No. You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larnyx. I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a “uterus ripper outer,” if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.”

Amid a backlash, Torres deleted her tweet, but in a subsequent tweet she insisted her message had been misinterpreted.

“I thank you, my friends, for your continued support as well as correcting the misinterpretation of my post,” she wrote. “If you are someone who thinks I’m evil, it also means you think pregnant people are commodities to be used for gestation. *That* is evil. And ghoulish. And sick.”

David Daleiden, known for his undercover video investigation of Planned Parenthood’s sale of the body parts of unborn babies, said his Center for Medical Progress didn’t investigate Planned Parenthood of Utah, in part, because “their abortion doctors were the only ones who actually scared me.”

He thanked Torres “for the very honest reminder.”

Mark Crutcher’s classic “Lime 5: Exploited by Choice” is a compelling exposé of the American abortion industry, offering a unique and uncensored look at the nation’s most wrenching social issue.

Live Action pointed out that when CMP released its videos in 2015, Torres wrote a piece defending the Planned Parenthood executives discussing the fetal-parts trade.

Torres said she didn’t “perceive anything shocking.”

While even Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards admitted the tone of her employees in the videos was “unacceptable,” Torres said they sounded “professional.”

WND reported the videos were turned over to the Department of Justice, which is investigating possible criminal violations. Committees in both houses of Congress had reviewed the videos and recommended prosecutions.

In the first video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood explained to an undercover investigator posing as a fetal-parts wholesaler that her organization intended to provide “intact” organs.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver … so I’m not gonna crush that part. I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

Saving lives

Torres, in a 2013 Twitter exchange with conservative pundit Dana Loesch, claimed abortionists save lives.

Loesch asked Torres to “please show me how many children’s lives have been saved by abortion.”

“There you go again,” Torres replied. “You make assumptions and you do not read carefully. Abortions save women’s lives. Period. Every. Single. Time.”

Live Action commented that “there’s not a lot of difference between what she does in a late-term abortion and what Kermit Gosnell did when he delivered babies alive and cut their spinal cords.”

“While one may technically be legal, the result in both is a viable child who has a life-giving cord cut in two, all in the name of choice.”

Gosnell, the notorious Philadelphia abortionist who reportedly took millions of dollars from his business, was found guilty in 2013 of three counts of first-degree murder for delivering live babies and then killing them by snipping their spinal cords with a scissors.