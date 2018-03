(Variety) John Bailey, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is under investigation for allegations of sexual harassment.

The Academy received three harassment claims on Wednesday and immediately opened a probe, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Bailey was elected president of the institution in August. If he were forced to step down, he would be temporarily replaced by Lois Burwell, a veteran makeup artist who is the Academy’s vice president, until the next election in July.