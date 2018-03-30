Advertisers abandon Ingraham's show after Hogg demand

(The Blaze) Nutrish, celebrity chef Rachel Ray’s pet food company, appears to be the first advertiser to jump ship from Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” after Parkland, Florida, student David Hogg called for a boycott of the show’s advertisers.

Hogg took issue with Ingraham’s mention of his college application rejections on her Twitter page, and on Wednesday night, began a Twitter frenzy of his own in calling for people to inundate the show’s advertisers with complaints.

Special: Truth about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies no one else will tell you

“We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program,” a tweet from the pet food company’s Twitter page read on Thursday.