(KCTV) — A Kansas family says a mix-up with United Airlines has resulted in their German Shepherd dog being mistakenly flown to Japan.

Kara and Joseph Swindle, along with their children, are in the process of moving from Oregon to Wichita.

With her 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, Kara Swindle flew into Kansas City Tuesday on a United Airlines flight.