Al Sharpton's brother charged in shooting murder 1 day after anti-gun march

It’s a tragic case that’s rich with irony: Al Sharpton’s half-brother – who protested with the anti-gun March for Our Lives on Saturday – has been charged with capital murder after the shooting death in Dothan, Alabama, that happened the very next day.

Kenneth Glasgow, 52-year-old half-brother of Al Sharpton, is suspected of being the driver of a vehicle linked to the Sunday murder of Breunia Jennings, 23. The shooting suspect is Jamie Townes, a 26-year-old passenger who was in the car.

According to Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish, both Glasgow and Townes sought out Jennings because they believed she had stolen Townes’ vehicle. When they finally caught up to her, police believe, Townes shot Jennings in the head. The woman was later found dead in a wrecked car late Sunday evening.

“Instead of him notifying law enforcement, he took matters in his own hands and jumped in Mr. Glasgow’s vehicle to find Breunia Jennings,” Parrish told the Dothan Eagle.

Even though Glasgow isn’t suspected of actually firing the shot that killed Jennings, under Alabama law on aiding and abetting, he is still considered culpable for the death.

Sharpton and Glasgow, an ex-convict who was released from prison after a drug conviction in the 1980s, have worked together on various campaigns, such as the 2013 protests following the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Florida. Glasgow has also advocated for restoring convict voting rights.

Glasgow’s ministry, The Ordinary People Society, took part in an anti-gun march in Dothan on Saturday.

“The shooting occurred late Sunday night. I do not know where he was prior to the incident. It has been reported by several local outlets that he attended a similar event on Saturday,” a police spokesman told the Washington Examiner.

In court Tuesday, Glasgow said he doesn’t believe he should be held responsible for the murder.

“I don’t know why I am facing capital murder charges,” he said. “I’m not responsible for what someone else does. He just asked me for a ride to take him to look for his car.”