To protecting students from future massacres, how about taking the billions of dollars greasing the palms of politicians in foreign governments of countries that hate us and puting metal detectors in every school in America? Also, have someone who is trained to deal with a gunman manning each post. I’m sure former military and retired police officers would be happy to protect our children.

This should have been done after the very first school shooting. Protecting the school children in this way seems to me to be common sense, yet no one in D.C. gives a crap. Politicians on both sides of the aisle use out tax dollars for their special interests. I think it’s time politicians show a special interest in protecting the children of this country. Screw the other countries’ governments. America’s children first.

One more thing before I get off my soapbox. I believe as individuals we can give to charities and organizations that actually help the civilians of other countries – feeding them, providing wells for drinking water, doctors, etc.

Brad Capps