(London Daily Mail) A married middle school teacher from Wisconsin is facing several charges after being accused of having sex with a high school student.

Meadowview Middle School physical education teacher Alexis Mashak, 27, of Bangor admitted to having sexual contact with a 17-year-old Sparta High School male student between November 2017 and March of this year.

Mashak is currently free on $1,000 bond but is facing four felony charges.

She has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged student or anyone younger than 18.