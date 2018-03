(NBC NEWS) — Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday slammed Facebook for profiting from its users’ data — and called for the social media giant to be more tightly regulated.

Such detailed profiles of people, with “incredibly deep personal information that is patched together from several sources” like Facebook has compiled, shouldn’t be allowed to exist, Cook said.

“I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation,” Cook said. “However, I think we’re beyond that here, and I do think that it’s time for a set of people to think deeply about what can be done here.”