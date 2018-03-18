Army has spent 18 months preparing for war in Korea

(Military.com) U.S. Army leaders mapped out a rough plan to lawmakers Thursday describing how the service has spent the past 18 months preparing for war with North Korea.

Members of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee expressed a keen interest in possible contingency plans should the proposed summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un fail to result in an agreement over that country’s nuclear weapons program.

Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley said the Army has conducted “a significant amount of training for contingency operations … both on the peninsula itself with units that are stationed there but also with the units” in the U.S. Pacific Command area of operations.