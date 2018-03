(DAILY MAIL) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is said to have lost access to the internet and the right to receive visitors at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He has been living at the embassy since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning over allegations of sex crimes, which he always denied.

The Swedish authorities have dropped their investigation, but Mr Assange believes he will be extradited to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks if he leaves the building.