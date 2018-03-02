Atheists raise unholy hell about Billy Graham

The Freedom From Religion Foundation and other anti-religious groups are infuriated that Billy Graham this week lay in honor in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol – saying he was unworthy of such recognition.

The Wisconsin-based atheist group wrote to Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “emphatically object to the U.S. Congress arranging to have a man known purely for his ministry (in his case, an evangelical Christian ministry)” lie in honor.

Get a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for patriots who are tired of Facebook censoring conservative commentary!

“Our membership is also highly concerned at the possibility of taxpayer outlay for the costs of transporting and displaying Graham’s casket in the rotunda,” the notorious atheists wrote.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is a vicious bunch of atheists, agnostics and free-thinkers who are on a crusade to eradicate Christianity from the public marketplace. They typically bully small towns and school districts with threatening letters and lawsuits.

“Billy Graham believed fervently in Christianity and people listened to him. But that is not worthy of praise or a spot in the U.S. Capitol, however temporary,” the atheists wrote. “Graham in his own way sought to undo the only sure way to guarantee freedom of religion: a government free from religion. Graham is on the wrong side of history. You will be, too, if you authorize this unearned honor.”

The letter to Ryan and McConnell was filled with ugly insinuations and outright misrepresentations – exactly what you would expect from a bunch of perpetually offended malcontents.

“Graham’s career was devoted to revivals, Christian conversions, hellfire preaching and the insertion of his brand of religion into what is supposed to be a secular government governed by a godless Constitution barring establishment of religion or governmental preference for religion,” they wrote.

Americans United for the Separation of Church and State also objected to Graham being honored by the Congress.

“Our position is that Graham should not lie in honor,” they wrote in a statement. “We don’t say this to criticize a man who has died, but because the question of who should receive this rare honor warrants public discussion.”

At least Americans United had the decency to qualify their objections. The same cannot be said of the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Their ugly attacks on America’s pastor are a sad testament to their intolerance and hatred. I’m just glad the atheists did not storm the rotunda and hurl Graham’s wooden casket down the front steps.

Oh, what would Billy Graham do if he were still here on Earth?

Well, I reckon he would look directly at those atheists and tell them without a doubt that God loves them and wants to have a relationship with them.