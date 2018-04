(CNN)Clippers buzzing, scissors clinking, men talking loudly in the talcum-scented air. It’s a comforting barbershop cacophony for most of the clients.

But for Jordie Rowland, it’s an assault on the senses. He has autism and his cries pierced through the other noises in the Brisbane, Australia, barbershop.

“You could hear his distress before you saw him,” barber Lisa Ann McKenzie told CNN.

Then, after two hard years of trying, the flailing child who couldn’t sit through a haircut calmed down when the barber sang his favorite song — “The Wheels on the Bus.”