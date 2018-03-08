Belgium hands out millions of iodine pills

(London Guardian) Belgium has started to make iodine pills available free to its 11 million citizens in case of an accident at its ageing nuclear plants, while saying there is no “specific risk.”

The government has also launched a website in the country’s official languages of French, Dutch and German to tell people what to do in an emergency as it begins implementing plans announced two years ago.

The Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon said his government aimed to “properly inform” the public and the plans were preventative.

“For now there is no specific risk with our nuclear plants,” Jambon told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.