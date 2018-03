The federal budget bill Trump signed gives $500 million to Planned Parenthood. We would not have this with Ted Cruz, the conservative we could have had.

This is the flip-flop president you get when stupid dumb-a– fraud sheep follow the lead of a big-mouth phony from Long Island, a fake conservative on Fox News. Sean Hannity and others like the clown fraud Alex Jones, Jerome Corsi and that goofball phony preacher with the goofy hair piece, Robert Jeffress: Where are they now? Tight-lipped hypocrites.

Ken