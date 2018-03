(The Hill) New York lawmakers passed a bill Thursday that bans police officers from having sex with people in custody, the New York Daily News reported.

The bill, which says that detained people are unable to consent to sex, would close a legal loophole that let police officers avoid sexual assault charges by saying sex with people in custody was consensual.

Last month, BuzzFeed reported that many states do not have laws explicitly defining sexual contact between officers and detainees as nonconsensual. At least six states have passed bills to change such laws.