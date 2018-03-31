Biometrics leap forward on fingerprint project

A handful of companies have been named rewarded financially for taking the next step in biometrics, the development of expanded fingerprinting processes, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Officials with the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, which is in the office of the director of national intelligence, have announced the winners of the Nail to Nail Fingerprint – “N2N” – Challenge.

The competition aimed to develop and enhance automated methods to capture accurate nail-to-nail fingerprints comparable or better than the existing standards for accuracy, speed and invisible, “latent,” capture accuracy.

Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin earlier reported about the start of the competition to develop a better method of ID.

Fingerprints have been used since ancient times for identification and have been found on clay tablets from Babylon.

These days their use includes as passwords on high-tech devices.

The chase for a better fingerprint and the automated collection of them was launched by the IARPA to “improve live and forensic biometric” work and make recognition systems better.

The federal government explained at the beginning: “N2N fingerprints capture the entire fingerprint from the edge of one finger nail bed to the other. The existing N2N standard utilizes a trained human operator who holds and physically ‘rolls’ the subject’s fingerprints over a surface in order to capture the complete print. Slap (or plain) fingerprints, an alternative form of capture, utilize a single press method that does not require human operation.

“However, they only capture the parts of the finger touching the sensor, providing significantly less surface area and decreased matching performance for live and latent fingerprint recognition.”

What was wanted was “an automated … capture technology that can eliminate the need for human operators while collecting data that performs as good as or better than the traditional rolled biometric gold standard for matching other live collection or forensic fingerprints,” the group explained.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.