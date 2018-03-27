Bloodied border agent gives aid to illegal-alien attacker

(BREITBART) — An injured Border Patrol agent insisted on treating the illegal alien who attacked him before receiving treatment for his own bleeding head wound. The Honduran national fought with the agent and bashed his head against a rock before eventually being subdued by reinforcements.

The 25-year-old illegal alien from Honduras assaulted a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent to avoid arrest after he illegally crossed the Mexican border into Arizona. During the fight, the Honduran national allegedly beat the agent’s head against a rock causing the agent to bleed profusely, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

A team of agents came upon a group of migrants who crossed the border illegally just east of Sasabe, Arizona. As the migrants fled, agents gave chase leaving one one with the Honduran man. He began fighting in an attempt to escape.