(USA Today) The inventor of Blue Moon beer is launching three marijuana-infused drinks that promise intoxication without the alcoholic headache.

The drinks, served chilled and initially only available in Colorado this fall, will contain no alcohol but will instead be infused with special marijuana formulas designed to mimic the effects of booze. Its developers say the drink will “hit” the user at the same pace as if they were drinking a beer.

Marijuana-infused foods typically take at least an hour to kick in, making it harder for consumers to accurately dose themselves.