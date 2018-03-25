Bolton calls China tariffs 'shock therapy'

(NEW YORK POST) — President Trump’s new pick for national security adviser John Bolton said China has taken advantage of the United States for years and he believes the decision to impose tariffs on the country could be a “little shock therapy.”

“For far too long China has taken advantage of its place in the world … the trade arrangements it has with the United States and other countries,” Bolton told AM 970 host John Catsimatidis during an interview that aired Sunday morning.

“The United States lives by these agreements,” he said. “All we’re asking for here is for the Chinese to do the same. So I think this could be a little shock therapy, get their attention, and hopefully it’ll have a good impact.”