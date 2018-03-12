Book: Jesus may have been unattractive, disfigured

(NEWS.COM.AU) — AS THE most painted figure in Western art, Jesus is mostly depicted as a beautiful, towering man with luxurious long locks and dreamy, often blue, eyes.

While we know from research of the skeletal remains of men found in the area — known during Jesus’ time as Judea — this image of him is likely false, we still prefer to believe his physical appearance matched his indisputable charisma.

But a new book by British historian Professor Joan Taylor titled What Did Jesus Look Like? explores the controversial theory that the Nazarene was less than blessed in the looks department and may have even been disfigured.