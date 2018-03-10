Broward sheriff stonewalling release of surveillance video

(Breitbart) An op-ed in the Sun Sentinel claims that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is stonewalling the release of surveillance video that could clear up exactly what law enforcement did or failed to do in response to the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The paper has been trying to obtain the video taken “outside the school” during the shooting, only to be told that the only copy was given to Israel’s office and will not be released.

On Wednesday, the Sentinel reported:

Sheriff Israel doesn’t want to release the video, which is curious, given that he’s already given a detailed description of its substance. At a televised press conference eight days after the shooting, he said he felt “the public needed to know” that the video showed [deputy Scot] Peterson did “nothing” except get on his radio while shots were being fired. The sheriff said Peterson “never went in” as he should have.