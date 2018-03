WashingtonTimes – The brother of the teenager accused in the Florida school shooting was arrested Monday and charged with trespassing at that very school.

According to authorities, Zachary Cruz bypassed several entrance blockages at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to “soak it in” at the site where brother Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.

“Defendant Cruz surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds,” a deputy wrote in an arrest report cited in the Miami Herald.