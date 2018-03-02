Bulletproof storm shelters used to keep students safe

(KOCO) Dozens of copycat-type threats have been investigated in Oklahoma in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school earlier this month.

One of those investigations happened at Healdton, a small Oklahoma town with a population of almost 3,000. The town’s school district, however, has a bold way to keep children safe — bulletproof storm shelters inside the schools.

“You think those things are never, ever gonna happen in your school, but, unfortunately, they do,” said Melissa Hudson, mother and president of the district’s parent-teacher organization. “Some are caused by weather, and some are caused by man.”