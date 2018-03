(NTK Network) Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) called the director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) an “a plus prick” in an official government email obtained by NTK Network.

Newsome was citing a story by SFGate.com that focused on ICE officials arresting illegal immigrants in California. In the email, sent to his sister, Hilary, Newsom wrote:

“No doubt in my mind they will target us – the ice director is an a plus prick this is personal / political strategy , get ready.”