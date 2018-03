(DailyWire) This week, students at a California high school launched a campaign to start a pro-life walkout using the hashtag #life on social media to organize.

The movement to protest abortions was started at Rocklin High School by Brandon Gillespie, who says he was inspired by his history teacher, CBS Sacramento reported.

Gillespie said the event is intended β€œTo honor all the lives of aborted babies pretty much. All the millions of aborted babies every year.”