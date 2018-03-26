Call it the 'March Against Our Lives'

The wicked have successfully brainwashed many young people to believe in phony problems and false solutions. Now they’re using children to take away our rights and freedoms.

These people support the evil that created the problems, and their “solutions” will only ever make things worse, because evil grows and does not stop until people of good stop it.

Blind people participated in “March for Our Lives” around the country, a well-coordinated effort to get rid of the Second Amendment. These people hate God and men. They pretend to be for women and children, but hurt them too; they exploit emotions, imitate logic and put people on an ego trip, motivating them to do wrong.

Underage students recently participated in a “National School Walkout” against gun rights, organized by the “youth wing” of the radical Women’s March, a pro-abortion movement supported by taxpayer-funded, baby-killing giant Planned Parenthood.

Over the weekend, indoctrinated high schoolers like David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Emma Gonzalez, whose parents don’t love them, preached gun control, promoted by activist fake-news media. Their parents turned them over to liberalism. They’ve been paid big money to march in Washington, D.C., by the wicked Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Obama-fanatic George Clooney and top Hollywood leftist Jeffrey Katzenberg. They’re also supported by self-important celebrities like Justin Bieber, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, John Legend, Jimmy Fallon and the wolves in sheep’s clothing, Moms Demand Action.

In one interview, David Hogg let off a profanity-laced rant, demonstrating for the cameras as he referred to NRA-supported politicians as “pathetic f—ers that want to keep killing our children.” He accused them of valuing “f—ing money” over “children’s lives.” Of his governor, Rick Scott, he declared, “He does not give a f— about these kids’ lives at all.” He said that his parents’ generations “don’t know how to use a f—ing democracy, so we have to.”

Ironically, the leftism Hogg parrots is what takes children’s lives. Ego-tripping young people like Hogg, Kasky and Gonzalez have been set up to suffer and to spread suffering. The parents will not get away with this – they failed to protect their children, but have sacrificed them to evil. Now good people won’t trust them. Evil will toss them aside when they’re no longer useful – as you see in Hillary Clinton.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

During the National School Walkout, I drove by a group of students protesting against our rights. One car in front of me honked in support. I rolled down my window and gave the kids “thumbs down.” I shouted at them, “You stupid idiots! You don’t know what you’re doing! Go back to class!” The dumb kids surrounded my car, and one girl ran up and hit my arm. Police allowed me to move along.

At what should be called “March Against Our Lives” in Los Angeles, I interviewed young kids who said they were afraid for their lives. I asked one black girl: Do you want guns in the schools so that you don’t get killed? She said, “Yes,” that she wants the teachers to have guns to protect the kids. But her teacher pulled her arm and ended the interview, apparently because the girl deviated from the acceptable liberal script – pure evil!

The children of the lie (the liberal media, Democrats, RINOs and Never Trumpers) know the solution to violence: a return to morals and values. But they reject common sense and undermine men and families. They create the circumstances for mass killing – abortion, gun-free zones, broken homes and ghettos. Liberals support division and hate. They bring about more angry single mothers, weak and absent fathers, and mis-educated, unhappy children.

Prisons are so full of Democrat-leaning felons (most raised without their fathers) that liberals want them let out and given “voting rights.” Liberals want socialist-minded refugees, immigrants and illegal aliens in the country to vote for them, even if many are criminals, gang members, terrorists, drug and human traffickers, rapists and murderers – at least they have an electorate to support their freedom-hating causes. They’ll use them up just as they did the blacks, who are so deluded that they vote to support their own suffering.

A group of black Chicago high schoolers met with Florida student activists to discuss “gun violence” and “racism” (neither of which exist – only “people violence” and hate). One ridiculous kid said, “We have to use our white privilege” to speak for dead blacks because the media won’t. But conservative media call out black violence regularly, offering solutions such as a return to marriage, fathers and morality. We’re called “racist” or “Uncle Tom” for it. Liberals push the phony idea of “racism” to keep blacks trapped in the hate and blame that deludes and destroys them.

Do not get caught up in the passions of the present times. Instead, pray. Do not be angry at evil, but overcome it with courage and compassion. Evil does not care about you. It falsely builds you up and tears you down. The world rewards you for supporting its false imitation of righteousness. But soon enough you’re alone in misery.

Video: Brainwashed Children Protest Against the Second Amendment