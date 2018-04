Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A plumber attended to a leaking faucet at the neurosurgeon’s house. After a two-minute job the plumber demanded $150.

The neurosurgeon exclaimed, ‘I don’t charge this amount even though I am a surgeon.”

The plumber replied, “I agree, you are right. I didn’t either when I was a surgeon. That’s why I switched to plumbing!”