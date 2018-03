(News.com.au) A cheetah has given some safari-goers the ultimate experience to get up close and personal with nature after it jumped into their car.

The group of tourists, who were on a safari through the Serengeti, were shocked when a cheetah invited itself into their car.

American tourist Britton Hayes, who can be seen in the video, said that the group was watching three cheetahs when one of the big cats spotted the vehicle and hopped onto the bonnet. They were busy watching the animal as a second one decided to hop into the back.