Christian church hit with satanic graffiti

(WXIA) — MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Monday evening, while preparing for the first church service of Seed Planters Church McDonough in their new location, Pastor Daunta Long found the walls of his sanctuary splattered with racially and religiously offensive graffiti.

He found that the back door to the church had been kicked in, which is how the vandals gained access to the building, located on Georgia Highway 81 not far from Interstate 75.

“One of the things that we want to let those responsible for this heinous act know is that we still love them,” Long said. “We do not have malice in our heart. If there is any way we can help, if there is any way we can be a blessing to them, then certainly we want to extend ourselves because we are not individuals that hate people.”