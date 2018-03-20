Christian jailed for blasphemy allowed to keep pope's gift

A Pakistani Christian woman condemned to death by Muslims for blasphemy during a dispute over a glass of water says she is grateful authorities are allowing her to keep a rosary given to her by the pope.

The website Christians in Pakistan reported the gift to Asia Bibi from Pope Francis came about when her husband, Ashiq Masih, and daughter, Eisham, visited the pope Feb. 24.

“The pontiff told them to convey his message to Asia Bibi saying that he is praying for her,” the report said.

“I received the pope’s gift with devotion and gratitude,” she said.

“International awareness of my case is fundamental for me. It is thanks to this that I am still alive.”

The visit with the pope happened in conjunction an initiative in which the Colosseum in Rome was lit in red as an expression of solidarity with persecuted Christians around the world.

Asia Bib was accused by co-workers in 2009 of blasphemy against Muhammad.

She was condemned in a district court trial the next year, and the decision was affirmed by the Lahore High Court in 2014.

She appeared before the Supreme Court in October 2016, but no hearing was held then. It has been postponed, because Justice Iqbal Hameed-ur-Rehman withdrew “on the pretext he had also been part of the bench hearing the case of Salman Taseer’s murder,” the report said.

“House of War: Islam’s Jihad Against the World” conveys what the West needs to know about Islam and the violent, expansionary ideology that seeks the subjugation and destruction of other faiths, cultures and systems of government

In the United States, Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Chris Coons, D-Del., have authored a resolution calling on Pakistan to set her free.

Paul said at the time, “It’s time for Pakistan to immediately release Asia Bibi and put a stop to the persecution of Christians and other religious minorities.”

Her case arose from a June 2009 incident in which, according to Bibi, she was scolded by farm co-workers for drinking from a metal cup that had been used by Muslims. The co-workers considered her unclean because she was a Christian and, according to Bibi, said derogatory things about her faith.

She said she responded with: “I believe in my religion and in Jesus Christ, who died on the cross for the sins of mankind. What did your Prophet Muhammad ever do to save mankind?”

Her case also has been integral to the call for a review of the nation’s blasphemy laws, which have been used by Muslims against Christians they dislike by simply making an accusation.

Historically, many of the Christians facing such an accusation are killed, not by the judicial system but by mobs attacking them as soon as they are out on bond.