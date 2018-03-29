'Christians flee Palestinian Authority oppression'

(Israel National News) Dr. Ephraim Herrera, an expert on Islamic studies, explained how Muslim oppression is causing Christians to leave the city of Bethlehem, where they were once the majority.

“Before the Palestinian Authority took control of these territories, about 85% of the population [of Bethlehem] were Christian citizens, and now they are less than 10% because the Palestinians prevent them from applying their faith and [performing] their customs and their prayers…” Dr. Herrera told Arutz Sheva near Bethlehem. “Therefore, they fled from here.”

He pointed to nearby Beit Jala, which has a predominantly Christian population. “You see Beit Jala. I used to come there and to buy from Christians oil and eggs and we lived in peace with them. And now we cannot go there because they will kill me just for the fact I am a Jew.”