Christians: Stop your whimpering about Trump's sin

Would today’s churches be willing to put their futures into the hands of an immature 13-year-old kid? Silly question, right?

Yet, Jesus chose John, one half of the “sons of thunder,” who supposedly was the youngest of the 12 disciples at 13 or 14 years of age. The other half of the “sons of thunder,” his brother James was maybe a year or two older.

Almost three years later, a bleeding and dying Jesus looked down from the cross and asked John to take care of His mother. This was the same cocky teenager who took part in an argument just a few hours earlier over which of the disciples was the greatest.

How could Jesus be so certain that John would rise above his immaturity and his youthfulness to be a pillar in His church?

We are given a hint of Jesus’ prophetic insight in His first meeting with Nathanael.

Jesus looked at His future disciple walking toward Him and said, “Here’s a man with integrity.”

“How do you know me?” Nathanael replied, probably with a little skepticism in his voice.

“Before Philip talked to you yesterday, I saw you under the fig tree,” Jesus replied.

Nathanael’s attitude quickly changed. “Rabbi, You are the Son of God and the King of Israel.”

“You think that vision is a big a deal,” said Jesus. “It’s nothing compared to what you will see in the future.”

“Truly, truly, I say to you, you will see the heavens opened and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man.” (John 1:51)

I believe Jesus chose His disciples based on how He envisioned them after the Holy Spirit had changed and empowered their lives, not on their resumes at the time He chose them. Maybe others saw deep flaws in His disciples, but Jesus kept His eyes on the finished work of the cross in each of them.

What about President Trump?

Evangelical Christians rejoiced on Nov. 8, 2016, at the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Many believers, including Lance Wallnau, prophesied his victory ahead of time because they felt God chose Trump to make big changes in America.

But now it’s 17 months later.

President Trump has been slammed non-stop by Democrats, old-line Republican leaders, pundits in the major media, marching high-school kids and almost everyone who has access to a microphone or a computer keyboard.

But beginning in January of this year, new problems were added to Trump’s already overflowing plate: alleged infidelities with a porn star and a Playboy bunny almost 12 years ago.

The major media have blasted evangelical Christians for being hypocrites for still supporting Trump in the face of his adulterous past. Some have even hinted Christians have sold their souls to Satan for the president.

Because of the continual onslaught against Trump and the questions about his dalliances, many Christians are now acting squeamish and backing off their support for him. They are saying, “If only Trump wouldn’t have done this or that, then maybe I could still stand with him.”

My advice to these whimpering believers is for them to stop and think for a moment. Do you believe God, the Creator of the Universe and the Omniscient One, failed to see President Trump’s sins 12 years ago or five years ago or even one year ago? Our God knows when a little sparrow dies and even numbers the hairs on people’s heads. Nothing escapes His eyes.

We can be confident that God noticed Trump’s sins. But if so, why did He still choose him to be president of the United States?

Obviously, I don’t have all the answers, but I have a few ideas.

Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama were liars. Clinton and Bush profess to be evangelical Christians and both promised to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. They did this to garner evangelical votes, but both lied through their teeth on this issue.

As for President Obama, he was a master liar who convinced American Jews and liberals that he was pro-Israel while at the same time undermining Israel during his eight years in office.

I believe God was fed up with political puppets and looked for a man who had enough chutzpa to do His will, concerning Israel and Jerusalem and other issues. He found that man in President Trump.

During his campaign, President Donald Trump promised to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. So far, he has done what no other president before him had the guts to do, by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. And the new Embassy is scheduled to open its doors in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.

Somehow, Christians have to quit listening to the pagan voices in the major media and learn how to trust God and His choices for leaders.

After all, He chose a murderer to write the first five books of the Bible, a murderer and adulterer to write over half of the Psalms, a murderer and blasphemer to write half of the New Testament, and a man who denied Christ three times to write two books and consult on another one in the New Testament. Next to Moses, David, Paul and Peter, President Trump’s past looks much better by comparison.

So, if Trump is God’s choice to lead America right now, let’s lay our rocks down and instead, bow on our knees and pray that God is able to complete the work He has begun in the president.