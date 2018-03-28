Clinton sex accuser gets fierce on Stormy

Juanita Broaddrick, who credibly has accused Bill Clinton of raping her during his time as attorney general for the state of Arkansas, says of the current brouhaha over Stormy Daniels’ alleged relationship with President Trump that both cases involved women, both involved men who became president, but that’s about the extent of the similarities.

“I have absolutely no respect for her coming forward like she has. I mean this woman is a porn star. She takes off her clothes for money, and if she ever did have this agreement with Mr. Trump it was for money. And this was consensual. Mine was a crime. There’s no comparison.”

She made her comments during an interview on the “Curtis and Cosby” show on WABC radio in New York.

WND reported just a few months ago when she was poking holes in Time magazine’s claim to be honoring women who have spoken up about harassment or assault.

Her allegation is that Bill Clinton raped her when he was Arkansas’ top law enforcement officer, and Hillary Clinton covered up for him.

At the time, the magazine was giving its Person of the Year award to the “Silence Breakers,” women who have come forward to claim they were sexually harassed or assaulted by prominent men in politics, entertainment, media or sports.

Broaddrick, who came forward with the rape claim against Bill Clinton in 1999, was interviewed by Time, but her comments were not included in the cover story.

In the new interview, Broaddrick slammed Storm Daniels shortly after Daniels told 60 Minutes Sunday she had a sexual relationship with Trump – about a decade ago.

The interview:

Broaddrick told interviewer Rita Cosby, “Maybe if I’d have been a porn star instead of a hardworking nurse and businesswoman maybe I’d have gotten more attention from the media.”

She cited the complete absence of interest by the mainstream media in her allegations against Clinton.

And she explained again why she didn’t pursue action against Clinton at the time, when she was running a care home in Arkansas.

“Bill Clinton was the attorney general of the state of Arkansas. He was the police. He regulated my business. He could have shut me down the minute I opened up my mouth,” she said.

And it was the ’70s.

“It was men will be men just deal with it,” she said.

Broaddrick said Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed Democrat candidate for president, is “misremembering” history when she claims that all of this was “adjudicated.”

“She knows that nothing was ever done about my circumstances.”

She said Hillary Clinton lies because “she probably doesn’t know what’s true or not.”

She also also made a bold claim, saying in this new era of women empowerment with the #metoo movement, Bill Clinton would not have survived in the Oval Office if she made her claims public now.

“I think that if it happened today there is no doubt in my mind that the man would never have stayed in office,” she said.

WND reported when Time’s “honors” were announced, Broaddrick responded.

Time magazine asked to interview me re: #metoo movement. The comments I gave were deemed of no value. I’d like to know why. Could it be I didn’t fit in their liberal victim mold. @TIME — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 7, 2017

She tweeted: “Time magazine asked to interview me re: #metoo movement. The comments I gave were deemed of no value. I’d like to know why. Could it be I didn’t fit I their liberal victim mold.”

“When might Broaddrick expect an answer, Time Mag?” questioned a blogger at the social-media newssite Twitchy.

In an exclusive interview with WND just days earlier she said she’s getting support now, 40 years later, because the Clinton dynasty is falling.

“I think it’s happening now. Their loss of power that we’re seeing right now is very important. That is why you see so many people now coming out to support me – these people in the media that downed me years ago, that said ‘she’s lying’ and would ridicule me – it’s only because the Clinton are losing their power,” she said.

Broaddrick spoke with WND at the conclusion of a news conference in which she and other women who claim to have been assaulted by Bill Clinton called for the resignations of two Democrats in Congress, John Conyers and Al Franken, who have been accused of sexual misconduct. They both announced their resignations.

The Media Equality Project held the press conference at the National Press Club to also demand that Congress end taxpayer-funded payouts to harassment victims.

Broaddrick appeared in a 2016 campaign ad in which she said: “He starts to bite on my top lip and I try to pull away from him.”

