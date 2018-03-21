College student schooled not to use facts on prof

A university student who was expelled from a theology class for nearly three weeks for reciting biological facts to the professor has been reinstated, just as another university was offering the opportunity to finish his studies there.

Lake Ingle was ordered by professor Alison Downie at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to leave the class after he pointed out that biologists recognize there are two sexes.

The university was going through a formal review of the actions by both the student and the professor when the school’s president, Michael Driscoll, abruptly stepped in and said Ingle would be allowed back to class.

The Washington Update by Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council pointed out that another school was ready to step in.

“Our good friend, Oklahoma Wesleyan President Dr. Everett Piper, wants to invite Lake to a campus where his views won’t be punished,” Perkins wrote.

Piper said: “I’m officially offering Lake Ingle tuition waiver to take our version of ‘Christianity 481’ and other remaining coursework at @OKWUniv where we still teach biology and Christian orthodoxy.”

The offer apparently isn’t necessary, since IUP backed down. But Driscoll said he would see how things develop and may want to start the formal review process again.

The Update commented that “basic biology is something people should know before they get to college.”

“Unfortunately for Lake Ingle, that wasn’t the case. When he tried to explain what should be common knowledge about men and women, he got a lesson in political correctness instead!” the publication said.

“The class was Christian Theology. But Lake’s professor at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania seemed to know less about theology than basic science, if that’s possible. During a lecture called, ‘Christianity 481: Self, Sin, and Salvation,’ Ingle took issue with the video Alison Downie showed her class of a pastor who identifies as transgender. After it was finished, Downie asked the female students if they had any thoughts on the ‘reality’ of ‘mansplaining,’ ‘sexism from men,’ and ‘male privilege.’ When no one spoke up, Lake did. He explained that biologists agreed there are only two genders — infuriating the professor, who accused him of ‘disrespectful objection,’ kicked him out of the class, and told him not to come back.”

Provost Timothy Moerland then sent a note to Ingle informing him, “You are barred from attending this class in accordance with the Classroom Disruption policy.”

The student was astonished, arguing his professor was “violating my First Amendment rights because of the fact that my views and ideology is different from hers.”

“So she took it on herself to silence and embarrass me – bully me – for speaking up in class.”

Ingle said he thinks he was punished because his views contradicted the professor’s.

Lifezette confirmed earlier this week Ingle was allowed back in class, through an email from Driscoll, who said he was pausing the proceedings of the academic integrity board.

Driscoll also complained in his email that Ingle “chose to take his version of events to the media.”

Ingle told Lifezette: “Coincidentally enough, the day I was told I could go back to class was the day I was supposed to get that ruling. It seemed like they were going to rule in my favor.”

Fox News reported Driscoll called a news conference to announce Ingle’s reinstatement.

The professor, Downie, did not respond to Fox’s request for comment.

But Ingle discussed the case, prior to the decision, in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson: